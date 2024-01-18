Fécamp offshore wind farm installs 50% of turbines
The Fécamp offshore wind farm has reached a major milestone with the installation of half of its wind turbines.
As of 15 January, 37 of the 71 wind turbines are installed on the park site, 13 km from the Normandy coast. The Fécamp offshore wind farm has been producing and injecting electricity into the network since the summer of 2023; it will soon reach an injection capacity of nearly 250 MW.
To ensure the smooth running of the installation of the wind turbines, the site mobilises more than 1000 people daily, spread between Le Havre, Cherbourg, and Fécamp.
