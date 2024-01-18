Qair commissions two new Polish wind farms

Qair announces the commissioning of two wind farms located in the municipalities of Widuchowa and Stawiszyn, increasing the company’s polish total installed capacityoperation to 388 MW. The new power plants have the potential to supply electricity to around 18 000 households, which is equivalent to the electricity needs of the residents of Przemysl.

These two new wind farms were granted power generation licences in the last quarter of 2023. They will produce about 40 000 MWh of green power in total and contribute to a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 30 000 tpy. Five Vestas V110 turbines, each with a capacity of 2 MW, have been installed on the farms.

“Alongside the launch of the new wind farms, I want to highlight our strong commitment to growing Qair’s assets while respecting the rights, comfort, and security of our local partners,” said Krzysztof Wojtysiak, CEO of Qair Polska. “We meticulously choose the sites for our wind parks, ensuring compliance with the required distances from buildings as outlined by Polish law. Moving forward, we aim to adhere to these regulations and even more stringent guidelines based on the technology employed and its environmental impact. We view these standards as minimal and aligned with our values, prompting us to seek mutually beneficial solutions.”

Qair’s wind turbines in the communes of Widuchowa and Stawiszyn are strategically positioned in adherence to legal regulations governing distances. These turbines are situated on agricultural land. Comprehensive environmental assessments conducted by independent experts confirm full compliance with prescribed acoustic standards (40 dB at night and 50 dB during the day). As a preventive measure, an acoustic analysis will continue for an additional two years. Annual pre-investment ornithological and chiropterological monitoring has not revealed any adverse effects on bird collisions. The power plant facilities are situated away from bird migration routes, with surveys scheduled for three repetitions within the first five years post-commissioning.

Qair’s strategic approach to developing its project portfolio in Poland involves a proportional increase in the capacity of wind and photovoltaic (PV) technologies, creating a well-rounded and complementary renewable energy production mix. The current portfolio includes 11 wind farms situated in the municipalities of Udanin, Rzepin, Linowo, Wrzesnia, Parzeczew, Rychwal, Olszówka, Wisznice, Wadroze Wielkie, Widuchowa, and Stawiszyn. These wind farms collectively feature 117 turbines with a combined capacity of 262.5 MW. Additionally, the company boasts photovoltaic (PV) power plants with a capacity of 126 MW as part of its extensive portfolio. Currently, three large-scale PV farm projects with a total capacity of 120 MW are in advanced stages of construction.

