Borssele III&IV offshore wind farm achieves full operation

Offshore windfarm Borssele III&IV, located in the North Sea off the Dutch coast, is now fully operational, the Blauwwind consortium of shareholders announced during an online ceremony on 18 February. The construction of the 731.5 MW wind farm, with a total of 77 V164-9.5 MW turbines produced by Vestas, was completed on-time, with official commissioning on 6 January 2021.

“This is a great achievement of everybody involved”, said Roeland Borsboom, project director and Chief Executive Officer for Blauwwind. “In difficult circumstances, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were still able to construct the windfarm at a swift pace, without noteworthy problems or incidents. The five partners, the project organisation and the (sub)contractors collaborated incredibly well, while I also would like to mention the smooth co-operation with both TenneT, the owner of the offshore substation Borssele Beta, and Ørsted, our neighbours of the Borssele I&II project. Today we proudly celebrate the hand-over of the project to the Blauwwind operations team”.

The Blauwwind consortium, currently consisting of Partners Group, the global private markets firm (acting on behalf of its clients), (45%), Shell (20%), Diamond Generating Europe (15%), Van Oord (10%) and Eneco (10%), won the tender by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs in December 2016. Financial close and project sanction was achieved in June 2018, and the first monopile was installed in October 2019. The wind farm is expected to produce roughly 3.000 Gwh/y, which is equivalent to the annual power use of 825 000 Dutch households. Shell Energy Europe Limited and Eneco have secured contracts to each sell 50% of the power produced. Maintenance and operations will be done from a permanently manned service operations vessel which has her home base in Oostende, Belgium.