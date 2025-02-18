Kongsberg Maritime develops mooring capable solution for OSCVs

Kongsberg Maritime has developed a mooring capable solution for offshore construction vessels (OSCVs), expanding the capabilities of OSCVs beyond their current scope to include the pre-lay of mooring lines as a natural extension to original suction anchor capabilities.

By integrating a purpose designed anchor handling winch, shark jaws, and stern rollers into the design of OSCVs at the new-build stage, vessel owners can now equip their ships to perform a broader range of mooring operations. This advancement allows OSCVs to handle more tasks independently, filling the shortage of vessels capable of large-scale mooring installations.

Versatile equipment: The subsea crane, a common feature of OSCVs, can lift and install suction piles, as well as hold the load of mooring chain. The winch package includes one drum for work wire and two cable lifters for handling chain. In combination with superior DP capabilities and a large deck area that makes for an efficient installation vessel.

With regards to field development and mooring installation, OSCVs are currently limited to setting large suction piles or driven piles into the seabed using onboard cranes and remotely operated vehicles, without requiring additional vessel equipment. While some mooring lines can be installed using ad hoc methods, this new solution means that OSCVs can perform these tasks safer and more efficiently.

Runar Hjele, Sales Director at Offshore Construction and Support Kongsberg Maritime, responded: "There will be a lack of vessels with subsea crane and sufficient deck area suited to support the planned high volume of both large anchors and mooring lines in the years to come. With the addition of this system, OSCVs become a more attractive and efficient solution, especially when there is a shortage of specialised mooring installation vessels. The proposed adjustments to construction vessel new-builds will position them to take on a larger portion of mooring line installations. These vessels have synergies with other field development activities so owners should do what they can to make their construction vessels capable of mooring installation.”

With the space-saving Kongsberg Maritime system, OSCVs are prepared for the installation of anchors and pre-lay of mooring lines (both chain and fibre rope) without compromising on their construction capabilities.

