ELWIND launches marine mammal study in the Estonia-Latvia offshore wind area

ELWIND has signed a contract with 3BIRD OÜ to carry out a comprehensive marine mammal study in the development areas of the Estonia-Latvia offshore wind project.
The aim of the study is to gather the best possible baseline information on grey seals, ringed seals and, where applicable, harbour porpoises prior to the construction of the wind farm, enabling a thorough assessment of potential environmental impacts.
The work will map marine mammal abundance, spatial distribution, and year round use of the ELWIND offshore areas. In addition, the study will evaluate the effects of installation noise, potential cross border impacts and cumulative impacts together with other regional development projects. Existing scientific research and previous monitoring data will also be incorporated.
The results will provide a clear understanding of whether the planned offshore wind farm could affect marine mammal populations and what mitigation measures may be required to ensure their protection.
