TechnipFMC and Magnora to develop offshore wind projects

TechnipFMC has announced it has entered into an agreement with Magnora ASA (Magnora) to jointly pursue floating offshore wind project development opportunities under the name Magnora Offshore Wind.

Magnora holds a strategic position within the renewable energy sector as an owner in offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar development projects and is a key enabler in solar energy technologies.

When combined with TechnipFMC’s unique technologies, experience delivering integrated EPCI (iEPCITM) projects and its novel Deep PurpleTM initiative to integrate wind and wave energy with offshore green hydrogen storage, this partnership will enable Magnora Offshore Wind to realise significant opportunities in the growing offshore floating wind market.

Magnora Offshore Wind has already commenced operations and started work on an application for the first round of seabed leasing through the Scottish Government’s ScotWind Leasing programme. In addition, Magnora Offshore Wind will participate in the first offshore wind application round in Norway, which opens in 2021, and will also consider entering new markets in the coming months.

