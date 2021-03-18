Vestas secures Polish order

Vestas has secured a 56 MW order for the Banie lV project from Energix, which is the majority owner of the wind farm and is a well-established wind project developer in Poland. The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of 16 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines with an operational mode of 3.5 MW, combined with a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The project, located in Banie, Western Pomerania, Poland, adds to the approximately 2.5 GW of onshore wind turbines currently installed by Vestas in the country. Vestas has also secured a further 1.2 GW of orders to be installed.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Delivery of the turbines and commissioning are both expected to begin in 1Q2022.

