Ignitis Renewables’ Polish wind farm reaches commercial operation

The Silesia I wind farm in Poland, developed by international green energy company Ignitis Renewables, has reached the start of commercial operation, bringing Ignitis Renewables closer to the company’s green production targets. With the development of the new projects, the company is advancing the target of Ignitis Group to enable green and flexible capacity build-out and to deliver 4–5 GW of installed green generation capacities by 2030.

“We are strongly committed to our purpose to create a 100% green and secure energy ecosystem for current and future generations in our region. This is why we are investing more than ever in renewable energy projects in the Baltics and Poland,” said Darius Maikštenas, CEO of Ignitis Group.

The project is located in south-western Poland, Lower Silesian Voivodeship, near the border with Czech Republic. It consists of 14 wind turbines with a capacity of 3.6 MW each. The 50 MW park is estimated to generate around 122 GWh of clean renewable energy per year, enough to power around 30 000 households in Poland.

With the start of commercial operation of the Silesia I wind farm, the total installed capacity of Ignitis Group’s green generation reached 1.4 GW (up from 1.3 GW). The total investment in this project is around €75 million. The electricity generated by the wind farm will be sold through contract for difference (CfD) contracts.

