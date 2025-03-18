OEG opens new Edinburgh office in response to energy sector growth

OEG Energy Group Ltd, a leading energy solutions business, has invested in a new office in Edinburgh, supporting the UK renewables sector and the rapid expansion of offshore wind projects across Scotland and beyond.

The investment highlights OEG’s long-term commitment to the country’s offshore wind industry, which is set for unprecedented growth following the ScotWind leasing round, unlocking 27.6 GW of new capacity. Edinburgh’s strategic location, close to key North Sea developments, major port infrastructure, and the supply chain, makes it an ideal location to drive the next phase of offshore wind deployment and support the delivery of new projects.

As part of its expansion, OEG has hired an initial wave of six new personnel in Edinburgh and the company plans a further recruitment drive, with capacity to accommodate up to 24 additional team members in the new location. The new office will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology for 24/7 monitoring operations.

John Heiton, OEG CEO, commented: “Opening our new Edinburgh hub marks a milestone for the business, establishing a central base for the delivery of offshore wind projects. This investment in infrastructure and technology reinforces our support for Scotland and the UK’s renewables sector.”

Heiton added: “Additionally, we plan to scale up our team to meet the growing demand for renewables projects, helping drive progress towards the Scottish and UK governments’ 2030 offshore wind targets and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.”

Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, responded: “With a track record of supporting the delivery of offshore wind projects in Scotland, OEG is an important for our renewable energy supply chain. Scotland’s supply chain will play an integral role in our move towards a renewable energy-driven future and I look forward to seeing OEG continue to build upon this in the years ahead.”

The Edinburgh hub is part of OEG’s broader growth strategy, which in 2024 saw the renewables segment account for 55% of its revenue.

This latest expansion follows the establishment of its new corporate headquarters in Aberdeen. With a workforce now exceeding 1300 personnel globally, OEG is positioned well in delivering integrated solutions for the full lifecycle of offshore energy assets and infrastructure.

