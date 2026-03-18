Qair gains onshore consent for 1 GW Ayre offshore wind farm

Qair has secured planning consent for the onshore infrastructure of the Ayre offshore wind farm, a 1 GW floating wind project located east of Orkney, Scotland.

Building on the success of Eolmed, France’s pioneering pilot floating wind farm, Ayre reinforces Qair’s expertise in floating wind technology across Europe.

The approved application covers the onshore transmission infrastructure required to connect the offshore wind farm to the national electricity network, a critical step towards construction and a major milestone for Qair’s first large scale offshore wind project in the UK.

With a capacity of 1 GW, Ayre is a part of the UK’s first wave of commercial scale floating offshore wind projects, reinforcing Qair’s role in advancing this transformative technology.

Subject to securing the remaining consents, construction is anticipated to begin around 2030.

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