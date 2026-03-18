VSB receives approval for Pfaffenhausen wind farm

Construction of the Pfaffenhausen wind farm in the municipality of Jossgrund, located in the Main-Kinzig district of Hesse, Germany, is expected to begin at the end of 2026. Project developer, VSB, has received approval from the Darmstadt Region-al Council to build the wind farm with a total capacity of 36 MW.

Through close co-operation with the municipality of Jossgrund and private landowners, the Pfaffenhausen wind farm project progressed quickly, resulting in approval for five Vestas V172 turbines, each with a capacity of 7.2 MW. Once operational, the wind farm will generate enough green electricity each year to supply around 34 000 households.

After commissioning, the wind farm will provide the municipality of Jossgrund with a long-term source of regional value creation and additional funding for local initiatives. Under Section 6 of Germany’s Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), VSB will provide the host municipality with €00.20/kWh of wind power generated. The calculation also includes all municipalities whose territories lie within a 2.5-km radius of the turbines. In this way, the wind farm will not only contribute to supplying tens of thousands of people with clean energy, but also support sustainable development and strengthen the region’s future prospects.

Construction of the five wind turbines is scheduled to begin at the end of 2026, subject to the project receiving a successful bid in the Federal Network Agency’s onshore wind energy tender.

“Hesse has made significant progress in recent years in expanding wind energy and accelerating approval procedures. This helps us present new projects in municipalities and engage with local communities in a constructive and co-operative way. At VSB, we stand for trust, participation, and local value creation,” said Thomas Winkler, Managing Director of VSB Germany.

Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of the VSB Group, added: “The Pfaffenhausen wind farm exemplifies our commitment to implementing energy transition projects with foresight and responsibility. Every new turbine not only brings us closer to a climate-neutral energy future but also strengthens energy security in Germany and across Europe.”

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