Sarens carries out assembly of steel jackets for Greater Changhua offshore wind farm

The Greater Changhua offshore wind farm will produce clean energy equivalent to the reduction of 830 000 t of carbon dioxide emissions. Located in the Taiwan Strait, this complex, which will be the largest in the country, has a planned total capacity of 2.4 GW that will be able to supply clean energy for approximately 1 million Taiwanese households.

The project, operated by Ørsted, will also provide a major boost to the economy by generating employment, not only through the creation of jobs during construction, but also through the overall supply chain. For example, an estimated 70 000 t of steel will be used to manufacture the foundations alone, creating thousands of jobs at PTSC and other contractors in the supply chain.

Sarens, world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport and crane rental services, has been an active part of the project on behalf of its client PTSC, with which the company signed a memorandum of understanding after 12 years of close collaboration, jointly developing projects such as Bien Dong 1, Te Giac Trang H5 or Ghana OTCP FPSO, Gallaf Batch 1 LQUP.

For the Greater Changhua project, Sarens is carrying out the assembly and integration of 33 steel jackets for offshore turbines, with an estimated weight of 2500 – 2800 t each. To carry out this task, Sarens' team of experts selected a wide range of cranes such as the Liebherr LR1750, which has a lifting capacity of up to 750 t, or the Demag CC2800-1, a crawler crane with a lifting capacity of 600 t, which are part of Sarens Vietnam' local equipment. In addition, a CC6800 from Thailand has been used, capable of lifting up to 1250 t, with a maximum boom extension of 150 m.

The main integration crane on the job is the SGC-90, also known as Little Celeste. This ring crane is the first in the world to be able to fully operate on electricity, without the need to consume fossil fuels, and is therefore very quiet in operation. It has a maximum lifting capacity of 1650 t and a maximum load moment of 99 000 Tm.

The project will have to be completed in a tight time frame, so the SGC 90 crane had to be brought in from France and the CC6800 from Thailand to ensure the availability of all the necessary machinery for the operation without incurring in delays.

Thanks to having all the equipment available months in advance for planning, the entire operation for the erection of the 33 jackets took only only year, including setup and installation. The job site was the PTSC yard, where all the large-capacity cranes had enough space to be able to operate perfectly without any delays during assembly. Lifting was done in tandem, with both crane operators carefully complying with Sarens' strict safety standards.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.