Iberdrola and 50Hertz sign construction agreement

Iberdrola and 50Hertz, the transmission system operator responsible for connecting the offshore windfarm to the grid, have signed an agreement to co-operate with regard to the construction, installation, and commissioning of the offshore substation (OSS) for Baltic Eagle wind farm being developed in German waters of the Baltic Sea.

The jointly used offshore substation will house the technical equipment collecting the electricity produced by the wind turbines and will connect to the onshore transmission grid in Lubmin, Germany.

Iberdrola has further awarded contracts to the joint venture Iemants-Fabricom, responsible for the manufacturing of all structural elements of the substation, and to marine contractor Heerema, who will transport and install the substation on the Baltic Eagle site. Siemens Gas and Power is responsible for the delivery of all main electrical equipment for Iberdrola’s low-voltage part of the OSS.

The substation is made up of a foundation and a topside housing the transformers as well as electrical equipment. The four-legged steel jacket foundation weighs approximately 2900 t and will be fastened with two hammered piles at each leg. The topside consists of a closed multi-storey module of five decks with a total estimated net weight of around 4250 t.

Fabrication is already progressing at different locations in Europe and platform manufacturing has already started at Belgian yards. Sail out to the site is planned for 2022, while completion of the offshore installation and commissioning is expected to take place in 2023.

When the Baltic Eagle wind farm is connected to the grid, the wind turbines will deliver electricity via the inter-array cables to the offshore substation where it is then transformed from 66 kV to 220 kV and transmitted via two high voltage subsea cables across the 90 km distance to the landing point at Lubmin.

The substation is one of the key elements of the windfarm, tasked with collecting and exporting the entire electricity produced by 50 wind turbines –estimated to account for approximately 1.9 TWh/yr. With this energy production it will be possible to sustainably meet the demand of 460 000 homes and to avoid the emission of 800 000 tpy of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is located northeast of the Rügen island off the Pomeranian coast in the Baltic Sea in a water depth of 40 - 45 m. Iberdrola was awarded 476 MW of capacity during the transitional auction held in 2018.

The wind farm will comprise 50 wind turbines of 9.525 MW capacity to be installed on monopile foundations and will cover an area of 40 km2. Commissioning is expected in 2024.

Industrialisation and job creation

Iberdrola and 50Hertz once again confirm their commitment to the energy transition and to sustainable growth in the EU with the creation of important jobs across the whole value chain while helping to reindustrialise and modernise shipyard facilities.

The combined capacity of 826 MW from Wikinger and Baltic Eagle offshore windfarms underline that investments in renewable energy help to establish sustainable industry with significant growth potential, coupled with the creation of high-quality jobs for German and European companies.

