RSK Group acquires Windtechs

RSK Group Ltd has expanded its renewable energy offering by acquiring Welsh wind turbine maintenance and repair company Windtechs.

Based in Caersws, Powys, Wales, Windtechs provides a range of services to clients, including annual and intermediate services on original equipment, manufacturer (OEM) factory manual specification annual inspections, major component replacement, including all electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic works, optimum sourcing of replacement parts, oil sampling, and analysis of high voltage (HV) switching.

The business, which was established in 2007 by Seth Jones and David Rose, and employs 11 people, will join forces with fellow RSK company CAN Renewables, enabling RSK to offer an even more comprehensive package of inspection, repair, monitoring, and maintenance of turbines to customers.

CAN Renewables has already started working towards attaining approved installer and servicing contractor status with a UK manufacturer of small turbines, and utilising Windtechs’ engineering skill set in this venture will enhance RSK’s ability to provide a whole turbine installation and care service.

Of particular interest is the prospect of extending the life of existing wind farms across the UK, a workstream well-suited to the Windtechs skill set.

RSK Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alan Ryder, said: “Windtechs is a great addition to the RSK family, further enhancing our offer in the renewables sector. It is essential that we expedite the move to greener energies, bringing new projects to fruition, but also getting maximum return from the projects already established.”

“Windtechs is very well equipped to help extend the life of existing wind farms and, with its engineering skill set, enhances our ability to provide a turnkey turbine installation and care service to our clients,” Ryder continues.

Windtechs Managing Director, Seth Jones, said the wind industry has grown and evolved over the last 10 years at a “fantastic rate”.

“By Windtechs joining a much larger group and combining the different skill sets, we believe this will bolster our standing in the renewable sector and ensure company growth well into the future,” Jones added.

“Windtechs is really looking forward to working with CAN Renewables and the rest of the RSK Group,” echoed Director David Rose.

Windtechs was advised in this acquisition by Tim Scott from Cleveland Scott.

