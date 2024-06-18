Evolv Energies becomes new offshore renewables engineering arm for Xodus

Global energy consultancy, Xodus, has created a new dedicated renewables engineering arm to strengthen its capabilities in the offshore markets.

Evolv Energies has been formed to deliver a broader engineering service as developments ramp up globally. The new entity is targeting energy transition contracts in the concept technology, pre-FEED, FEED, and detailed design stages of offshore projects.

Evolv Energies will work closely with Xodus, which will maintain the more strategic consultancy elements from early project development through to operations and maintenance.

Evolv Energies is expected to recruit 150 people by the end of 2025.

Steve Swindell, CEO of Xodus, said: “We’ve heard from customers that the renewables market needs a new engineering offering that will unlock the vast opportunity for offshore wind. Nearly 8000 new UK wind turbines and close to 81 000 new wind turbines around the globe will be required to meet targets by 2050.

“Therefore, we know there’s a gap in the market for us as countries around the world increasingly explore energy transition opportunities, and Evolv Energies is well placed to deliver what our clients are needing.

“We recognised that to deliver concept, Pre-FEED, FEED and detailed design to the offshore renewables market we needed to think differently and be bold. It’s a natural progression of the things Xodus is great at.”

Chris Finnigan will lead the team at Evolv Energies as Vice President. He said: “Our multi-discipline engineers specialise in the lifecycle of offshore renewables developments and will add value at every stage, bringing friendly challenge when it's helpful to project success. Our aim is to offer an enhanced way of technically de-risking projects and reaching the optimum offshore renewable solution through the skills, capabilities and experience of our wider group companies.

“This new, targeted engineering service will enable the infrastructure sectors and the wider energy transition market. Evolv Energies will support renewable developments with specialist knowledge, insight and guidance on technical engineering and commercial matters, enabling projects to be fast-tracked.”

