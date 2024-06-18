TGS announces initiative to Bolster 4C Offshore’s market leadership

TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, is launching a new initiative to enhance market insights in US offshore wind. This initiative aims to establish its flagship product, 4C Offshore, as the leading source for offshore wind and subsea cable market intelligence in this emerging market.

As part of this expansion, TGS has established a dedicated team in its Houston, Texas, office to enhance 4C Offshore's influence across the Atlantic. Additionally, the company has plans to grow its local presence in Norwich, near the 4C Offshore Lowestoft base in East England, and has begun a recruitment drive to attract top talent in the region.

For over 10 years, the 4C Offshore database has been meticulously curated to become the most comprehensive and trusted source of data in the offshore wind industry. It provides a wide range of stakeholders with daily insights crucial for informed decision-making in offshore renewables. Subscribers can access hundreds of thousands of unique data points, including details on over 3250 offshore wind farms in 60 countries, specifications for nearly 300 wind turbine models, information on over 46 000 contracts, and an extensive database of offshore wind vessels and electricity interconnectors.

Michael Martins, Vice President of 4C Offshore, highlighted: “The success of the 4C Offshore product hinges on the confidence in our data and the insights it provides to investors, developers, and operators across the offshore energy industry. Building on this trust, we aim to expand our reach into new markets, offering the same high standard of intelligence, particularly in countries with emerging wind industries like the US.”

The 4C Offshore team is renowned not only for its data but also for its commitment to sharing knowledge through free newsfeeds, specialist reports, and exclusive webinars for subscribers. Enhancements to these offerings and innovative tools like their interactive map and data visualisation features continue to set industry standards. Recent additions include historical boundary data, vessel supply and demand statistics, country-specific ‘cheat sheets’, and turbine data forecasts, reflecting ongoing advancements over the past year.

TGS will maintain this momentum, leveraging the vast 4C Offshore database for a variety of applications. Notably, the 4C Offshore Cable Consultancy has earned a strong reputation in offshore renewables. TGS is proud to be a preferred partner for the world's largest renewables cable project, Xlinks, which plans to deliver Morocco’s solar and wind-generated electricity 4000 km north to the UK.

In a dynamic renewable industry, 4C Offshore market intelligence continues to power decisions across the globe, providing the data resources and expert insights that drive success.

