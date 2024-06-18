Vestas to supply Romanian wind project

Vestas has received a firm order from First Look Solutions, a subsidiary of Rezolv Energy and Low Carbon, to deliver a full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solution for the 192 MW Vifor project in south-eastern Romania.

The order includes 30 V162-6.2 MW turbines of the EnVentus platform running in a 6.4 MW operating mode. Aside from supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, Vestas is also responsible for the project’s civil and electrical works.

Upon completion, Vestas will also provide service for the project through a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ industry-leading service expertise throughout the lifetime of the project.

“Vifor will become one of the largest onshore wind projects in the region, contributing significantly to Romania’s energy transition ambitions,” stated Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “Vestas is pleased to deliver this order as a turnkey project, and our thanks go to our partners in First Look Solutions for the great collaboration and their trust in our technology.”

“The VIFOR wind farm will play a significant role in reducing Romania’s dependence on fossil fuels, enhancing the country’s energy security and improving air quality. Vestas, as the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer and with the greatest number of MWs installed in the region, is a natural partner for this, the first large wind farm in the CEE/SEE region in the past ten years. Crucially, Vestas also shares our commitment to the responsible and sustainable development of renewable energy projects, which made them a natural choice for VIFOR,” said Alastair Hammond, CEO, Rezolv Energy.

“We are delighted to reach this major milestone in the development of the VIFOR wind project, which is a result of the tireless efforts of the team and our Rezolv partners over several years. The EPC agreement with the leading wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, will be one of the largest contracts of its kind in Europe reinforcing our track record for delivering clean energy infrastructure on this scale. Furthermore, the project will play a key role helping Romania to decarbonise its electricity grid and accelerate the energy transition in Eastern Europe,” commented Martin Langham, Managing Director at Low Carbon.

The Vifor project, located in Buzau County north-east of Bucharest, consists of two construction phases. The firm and unconditional order concerns Phase 1 of the project. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2025, with commissioning planned before the end of 2025.

