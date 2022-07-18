Firetrace expands into Chinese and Indian markets

Firetrace International, a provider of fire suppression technology, has opened facilities in India and China, bringing its fire safety support to these rapidly expanding renewable energy markets.

China is targeting 1200 GW of wind and solar energy by the end of 2030, with a current capacity of 687GW at the end of 2021, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, while also hosting seven of the top 10 wind turbine manufacturers in the world.

India is targeting 500 GW of non-fossil power generation by the end of the decade with having 152.9 GW of renewable capacity installed in February 2022, generating the fourth-largest wind sector globally, Bloomberg NEF estimates. Surrounding regions in Asia Pacific harbour similar ambitions for renewable energy production.

Firetrace’s expansion into these markets means owners and operators will have improved access to the company’s fire suppression technology, which stands to protect assets, communities, and investments if or when fire does occur in renewable energy assets.

Fires – which for the wind sector result in the total destruction of a turbine 90% of the time – can cost up to US$9 million in the most serious cases.

Firetrace’s new facility in India, which will also act as a fill station for fire suppression systems already installed in renewable plant infrastructure, is located close to four national highways, IGI Airport, and New Delhi.

The office will consist of a management team with 25 combined years of fire industry experience, 50+ engineers, and 10 sales, technical, administration, and finance team members.

The Chinese hub is co-located in a facility with eight other companies all under Halma plc, Firetrace’s parent company, with shared office space housing up to 150 staff. Their presence will enable Firetrace’s clients in the region to take advantage of engineering resources, supply chain, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and talent management to enable economies of scale.

While rare, fires not only harm asset operators financially, but they also harm the reputation and public opinion of the wind industry. And, as the sector continues its rapid growth, India, China, and their surrounding territories are not immune to these risks.

Operators need to look to fire suppression systems, supported by in-country experts and local supply points such as these new facilities in India and China, to stop this damage in its tracks if the renewable energy sector is to continue to grow at the current rate.