ACWA Power granted land for Egyptian wind project

ACWA Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to allocate land for a 10 GW wind project in Egypt.

“Egypt has adopted an ambitious programme to advance the electricity sector in various fields, which includes maximising the utilisation of new and renewable energy resources, encouraging investment in these fields to enable energy independence from fossil fuels, continuing to reduce carbon emissions, and increasing renewable energy capacity in the energy mix up to 42% by 2035,” said Mohamed Shaker Al-Marqabi, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy. “This focus also aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the National Climate Strategy 2050 with a view to mitigating the impact of climate change challenges and achieving sustainable economic growth.”

The MoU allocates approximately 3000 km2 of land west of Sohag, an urban centre, for the project. The wind project is expected to generate around 50 000 GWh of clean energy annually, providing electricity to around 11 million households and mitigating the impact of 25.5 million tpy of carbon emissions.

The 10 GW wind power plant is expected to provide the Egyptian economy with US$6.5 billion savings in annual natural gas costs, in addition to creating up to 120 000 job opportunities; in direct employment in the construction phase is estimated at 45 000 people, and around 75 000 people indirectly, in addition to adding about 2500 jobs for the operation and maintenance phase after the completion.

