SeaRenergy joins Iberdrola on Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm

SeaRenergy has been awarded by Iberdrola for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea for two different service scopes. SeaRenergy provides inspection services, maintenance, and repair works on monopiles and transition pieces as well as client representatives for all phases of the installation of Baltic Eagle.

The execution of the project scope started in April 2023 and will continue until the end of 2024. SeaRenergy’s client representatives are involved in the installation of the monopiles and the transition pieces (TP), and will further support the seabed preparation, the cabling works and the the final installation of wind turbines, including towers and nacelles. The service includes all necessary inspection, maintenance, and repair work during the windfarm’s construction phase as well as the creation of risk assessments and method statements, handling tool and equipment logistics, project management, site co-ordination and deployment of qualified offshore professionals.

Located in the German Baltic Sea, northeast of Rügen island, the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm of Iberdrola Germany encompasses an area of almost 43 km2 and includes 50 wind turbines in total, which will be installed in water depths of 40 – 45 m. Once operational, the Baltic Eagle wind farm will generate clean and renewable energy equivalent to supplying over 475 000 households. Furthermore, this project will contribute to an annual reduction of approximately 800 000 t of carbon dioxide emissions.

SeaRenergy is delighted to be a part of this important project and to further strengthen its position in this segment as well as its relationship with Iberdrola.

“After the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm marine coordination this is now the second large contract that Iberdrola has awarded to SeaRenergy,” Dr Benjamin Vordemfelde, Managing Director of SeaRenergy said. “We are grateful for the trust Iberdrola puts into our Services and are looking forward to continuing the good cooperation. This contract enables SeaRenergy to strengthen our presence in the Baltic Sea and in Sassnitz in particular.”

