Green Volt awards onshore FEED contract to Worley

Green Volt, a joint venture project from developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, has awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for its onshore substation to Worley.

Worley, a professional services company of energy, chemicals, and resource experts, has been awarded the contract after a competitive tender process. It will develop an all-encompassing design plan for Green Volt’s onshore substation, covering: electrical, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance and decommissioning engineering scopes.

A team from Worley’s Aberdeen office will lead the FEED, overseeing an anticipated 12 months of engineering work, in preparation for the next stage in the substation’s build. Green Volt, headquartered in Aberdeen, says Worley’s plans to deliver the project from the Scottish energy hub was a key aspect to its tender.

Matthew Green, Project Director for Green Volt, commented: “Green Volt is proving floating wind technology can scale. There is huge opportunity to build a UK supply chain ready to act on the global opportunities ahead. We’re delighted to welcome the support of Worley as it leads the delivery of the onshore substation FEED from Aberdeen, our home city. Green Volt is a highly ambitious project, designed for rapid deployment and this announcement takes us one step closer.”

Green Volt’s onshore substation will be located North of Peterhead connecting a 560 MW floating wind farm 80 km off the East Coast of Scotland. Having secured a Contract for Difference (CfD) from the government in 2024 – and with full onshore and offshore planning approval – it is set to become the world’s largest commercial scale floating offshore wind farm.

The ORE Catapult estimates Green Volt will contribute £2.5 billion in gross value added, with more than £750 million retained in Scotland. It will also create thousands of jobs, with many of these in Scotland.

Marino Barbi, Senior Vice President UK, Worley, added: “This is a key project that will provide a sustainable energy supply to the UK’s market, and we’re excited to be part of it. This work aligns perfectly with Worley’s own ambitions and I’m proud that our people are supporting Green Volt’s efforts to meet energy demands efficiently, cost effectively, and sustainably.”

