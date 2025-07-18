Skyborn confirms Siemens Gamesa turbine supply and service agreement

Skyborn Renewables has executed a turbine supply agreement (TSA) and the offshore long-term programme service agreement (LTPSA), with Siemens Gamesa for the provision of 63 SG 14-236 wind turbines and their long-term service. Both agreements are based on the master supply agreement signed by Skyborn and Siemens Gamesa in June 2024. The agreements are conditional and subject to conditions precedent, including a notice to proceed from Skyborn. Installation at sea is set to begin in early 2028.

These agreements strengthen the long-term partnership between the two companies and upgrade the wind turbine technology for Gennaker to state-of-the-art.

Contract signature took place in Hamburg in presence the of Patrick Lammers, CEO of Skyborn, Michael Prutsch, Gennaker Project Director at Skyborn, Marc Becker, Senior Vice President for Offshore at Siemens Gamesa, and Mogens Jakobsen, Head of Sales at Siemens Gamesa.

“We are thrilled to see the TSA and the long-term service agreement with Siemens Gamesa coming to completion. It is another step towards Gennaker’s commissioning. Siemens Gamesa is a partner of choice for offshore wind turbines and we are delighted to be partnering with them again. Gennaker our blueprint project, is the showcase of our end-to-end delivery capabilities, with standardised process to bring new offshore wind projects to life every 12 – 18 months.” explained Lammers. “Gennaker, as the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, will contribute to Germany’s climate goals by boosting renewable energy production in the electrical mix.”

Becker commented: “We have successfully partnered with Skyborn on four offshore wind projects across France, Taiwan, and Germany. With Gennaker, our joint portfolio will surpass 3 GW of clean energy capacity. As the project moves toward final investment decision, we stand ready to deliver our SG 14-236 workhorse turbine, already backed by a robust order book exceeding 16 GW.”

With a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date. Located approximately 15 km north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Once commissioned, the project will supply approximately 1 million people with green electricity. Gennaker is planned to be commissioned in 2028.

