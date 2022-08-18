Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in Croatian wind farm

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund has, together with Encro, acquired 100% ownership of the Zadar wind farm. Encro is the original developer and the largest wind energy producer and developer in Croatia.

The Zadar wind farm is located in the county of Zadar, around 300 km south-west of the capital city Zagreb.

With a total of 25 Nordex wind turbines, the wind farm will have an installed capacity of 111 MW. The annual production of electricity supplied to the Croation grid will be approximately 317 GWh, while the wind farm will produce enough elec-tricity to supply around 85 000 households and will offset the equivalent of approximately 78 000 tpy of carbon dioxide during each year of operation.

Construction works on the Zadar wind farm commenced in 2Q21. The wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 4Q23.

The wind farm project was developed by Encro, which is also providing construction management services during the construction phase, and technical and commercial management services during the operational phase. Nordex will be responsible for maintaining the turbines under a 30-year contract.

The wind farm is planning to enter into a long-term power purchase agreement for a substantial proportion of the electricity generated. Project financing for this investment has been provided by a consortium of lenders including Zagrebacka Banka (owned by UniCredit), the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR), and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

“We are delighted to be entering the Croatian market with our partners from Encro. Croatia has excellent renewable energy resources, and we are pleased to play a role in helping to expand Croatia’s energy independence. The Zadar wind project brings the number of investments from the Taaleri SolarWind II fund to 11 and demonstrates our continued commitment to Southeast Europe as a key target market for our current and future renewable energy funds,” said Taaleri Energia’s Managing Director, Kai Rintala.

“Encro is pleased to have Taaleri Energia as a partner on the Zadar wind project, after having had the chance to develop a close working relationship with our colleagues from Taaleri during the past several years,” added Iljko Curic, Managing Director of Encro..