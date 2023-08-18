Implenia and WindWorks Jelsa sign agreement to develop offshore wind production facility

Implenia and WindWorks Jelsa have signed an investment and shareholder agreement to develop a state-of-the-art facility for the production and assembly of large concrete or steel structures for floating offshore wind turbines on Norway's west coast. Implenia and NorSea will become equal minority shareholders (approximately 41% each) of WindWorks Jelsa. Norway is one of Implenia's core markets for complex infrastructure projects. NorSea is a driving force in the field of renewable energy, an innovative supply chain partner and successfully developing industrial parks.

The first project phase of ‘pre-production’ lasts from 2023 – 2026 and requires only limited financial investments. Implenia's investment is not consolidated, but accounted for using the equity method in line with the Group's asset-light strategy. In the signed agreement, Implenia committed itself to making two small investment tranches in 2023 and 2024.

Renewable energy from offshore energy sources is reflected in the carbon neutral future of Europe is likely to develop into the most important form of energy. Offshore wind energy is of great importance for Norway as a future energy source as well as an export product. It is expected that the first concessions will be granted in December 2023. WindWorks Jelsa intends to build floating wind turbines with a total capacity of 1 GW/y on Norway's west coast. With an installed capacity of 1 GW, the annual electricity consumption of up to 4 million households can be covered. The company intends to become an important partner of the growing offshore wind industry throughout Europe.

The aim of the project in Jelsa is to cost-effectively build large concrete foundations for floating offshore wind farms. Implenia will contribute its experience and expertise in the areas of site design and planning, strategy and market cultivation. The project will be implemented in several phases from 2023 – 2032 and should result in a production and assembly area of 800 000 m2. This also includes warehouses and workshops, specially developed launching facilities and heavy-duty quays.

The project is an excellent fit with Implenia's strategic focus on large, complex infrastructure projects and specialisation in the field of renewable energy infrastructure, in which the group has extensive experience and expertise. With its commitment to developing floating offshore wind farms in Europe, Implenia wants to become an important player in this fast-growing market.

Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia, commented: “Floating offshore wind farms are an interesting new area in which Implenia can draw on its many years of experience and extensive expertise can use the corporate values of sustainability, excellence, agility and collaboration profitably. Manufacturing floating wind turbines will be essential to the successful transition to renewable energy.”

Geir Ims, Chairman of the Board of Directors of WindWorks Jelsa, added: “The strengthening of our team with Implenia's expertise and innovative strength in setting up cost-efficient series production of large concrete structures will make WindWorks Jelsa and the Norwegian supplier industry more competitive and for open up interesting export opportunities for everyone involved.”

