Infinity Power reaches financial close on wind power project in Africa

Infinity Power has reached financial close with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. (EETC) on a 200 MW wind power project.

Located in Ras Ghareb, Egypt, groundbreaking for the wind power project will take place in September 2025, with commercial operation set for summer 2027.

Once complete, this project will produce around 810 000 MWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power approximately 311 000 homes and prevent around 400 000 tpy of CO 2 .

Infinity Power is the largest African pure play renewable energy provider. The joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co.) targets power generation projects in Africa through renewable energy sources, namely solar and wind, as well as other technologies such as green hydrogen and water desalination.

The company also develops complementary technologies such as battery storage and transmission grids. In this way, Infinity Power can provide answers to the challenges of energy supply and power insecurity across the African continent. The company aims to have 10 GW of operational renewable energy projects by 2030.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!