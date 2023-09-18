TotalEnergies, Petrobras, and Casa dos Ventos to explore business opportunities in renewables
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
Energy Global,
TotalEnergies, Petrobras, and Casa dos Ventos Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate perspectives and joint opportunities in renewable energy and low-carbon hydrogen in Brazil.
This agreement will enable the three companies to jointly study opportunities of investment and offtake in onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, and low-carbon hydrogen in the country, capitalising on their combined synergies.
Each company will bring their distinct skills to the co-operation. Casa dos Ventos Holding, the JV formed by TotalEnergies and Casa dos Ventos, is the leader of wind and solar energy in Brazil with a 12 GW portfolio to be developed in the coming years. Petrobras is the largest Brazilian Energy company with recognised technical expertise in the energy domain. As for TotalEnergies, it brings its global multi-energy know-how and industrial approach to the partnership.
“Brazil is a great country for developing renewable energies. We are therefore delighted to join forces with Casa dos Ventos and Petrobras to identify potential synergies between our activities, and thus develop profitable renewables opportunities,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Autumn 2023 issue
The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/18092023/totalenergies-petrobras-and-casa-dos-ventos-to-explore-business-opportunities-in-renewables/
You might also like
Ready to revolutionise the cement industry?
Join our sister publication, World Cement, in Lisbon, 10 – 13 March 2024, for their first in-person conference and exhibition: EnviroTech.
This exclusive knowledge and networking event will bring together cement producers, industry leaders, technical experts, analysts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest technologies, processes, and policies being deployed at the forefront of the cement industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
Andel and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to form strategic partnership
Andel and CIP will form a consortium to co-operate on two tenders for offshore wind farms in Denmark: Hesselø Offshore Wind Farm in Kattegat north of Zealand and Kriegers Flak II in the Baltic Sea.