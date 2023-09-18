TotalEnergies, Petrobras, and Casa dos Ventos to explore business opportunities in renewables

TotalEnergies, Petrobras, and Casa dos Ventos Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate perspectives and joint opportunities in renewable energy and low-carbon hydrogen in Brazil.

This agreement will enable the three companies to jointly study opportunities of investment and offtake in onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, and low-carbon hydrogen in the country, capitalising on their combined synergies.

Each company will bring their distinct skills to the co-operation. Casa dos Ventos Holding, the JV formed by TotalEnergies and Casa dos Ventos, is the leader of wind and solar energy in Brazil with a 12 GW portfolio to be developed in the coming years. Petrobras is the largest Brazilian Energy company with recognised technical expertise in the energy domain. As for TotalEnergies, it brings its global multi-energy know-how and industrial approach to the partnership.

“Brazil is a great country for developing renewable energies. We are therefore delighted to join forces with Casa dos Ventos and Petrobras to identify potential synergies between our activities, and thus develop profitable renewables opportunities,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

