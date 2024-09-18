Ocean Geophysics establishes CS-OOO service

Renewable energy industry supplier Ocean Geophysics has established a dedicated team and is introducing CS-OOO certification support in the Netherlands in response to the growing demand for qualified professionals in the field of unexploded ordnance (UXO) risk mitigation for offshore operations.

UXO surveys and clearance work that is conducted in Dutch waters must be carried out according to the CS-OOO standard (Certification Scheme for the Detection of Explosive Remnants of War). The CS-OOO contains the requirements that a civil explosives detection company must meet, with the purpose of safeguarding the explosives detection process. The Dutch CS-OOO certificate consists of two sub-areas. Sub-area A is related to detection of explosives, while sub-area B ensures that that civil engineering support is also conducted in a safe and traceable manner.

Having established a Dutch team of highly skilled and certified CS-OOO professionals, comprising of both senior experts and assistant CS-OOOs, Ocean Geophysics is now able to provide dedicated experts to attend vessels operating in Dutch waters, fulfilling the legal requirements for UXO risk assessments. All CS-OOO professionals employed by Ocean Geophysics possess the necessary offshore certifications and bring a wealth of offshore experience, ensuring the highest standard of service and safety.

“There are only a handful of companies in the Netherlands that hold the required licenses for UXO detection and clearance work, and many of the license holders do not prioritise offshore work. We aim to help debottleneck offshore UXO survey work on behalf of developers and operators of offshore wind farms,” stated Alison Wells, CEO of Ocean Geophysics.

Moreover, Ocean Geophysics goes beyond only providing CS-OOO professionals. The company offers a comprehensive data processing services aimed at achieving As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP) certification, a critical safety standard for UXO risk management. In the international market outside of the Netherlands, Ocean Geophysics has streamlined its ALARP certification process, achieving turnaround times as fast as 48 hours through leveraging advanced data processing technologies and expertise.

“In short, we can provide clients operating offshore the Netherlands with a comprehensive suite of services to support safe and compliant offshore activities. This is coupled with our fast-track data processing services that allow us to rapidly deliver all the supporting documentation required for the ALARP certification process, thus helping to mitigate UXO risk in the most cost-efficient manner possible,” said Alison Wells.

Ocean Geophysics’ customers include seabed survey companies and indirectly their clients (developers and operators of offshore wind farms). The company is headquartered in the UK, and its high-capacity data processing centre is located in Chang Mai, Thailand.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!