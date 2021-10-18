TotalEnergies SBE US joint venture launched

TotalEnergies, a global multi-energy company, and Simply Blue Group, a pioneer in floating offshore wind, launched a joint venture, TotalEnergies SBE US, to unlock the vast potential for floating offshore wind projects in the US.

TotalEnergies SBE US will combine TotalEnergies’ expertise in large scale offshore projects, Simply Blue Group’s floating know-how, and a team of pioneers of the US offshore wind industry, to unlock untapped deep-water opportunities that will provide renewable electricity to millions of US homes.

“Our ambition is to install 100 GW of global renewable power generation by 2030, part of which will come from floating offshore wind projects. We are eager to see this partnership with Simply Blue help our company meet this goal,” said Stéphane Michel, President, Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies. “We are convinced of the large potential of floating offshore wind to provide US coasts with renewable electricity, and are committed to contribute our extensive expertise in offshore projects to make it happen.”

“The future and next frontier of US offshore wind is floating. This joint venture with TotalEnergies has everything we need to deliver floating offshore wind on America’s coasts,” said Sam Roch-Perks, CEO, Simply Blue. “Almost two-thirds of US offshore wind resources are found in deeper waters that require floating wind platforms. TotalEnergies SBE US brings together the scale, expertise, and international track record to responsibly develop floating offshore wind power on all of America's coasts.”

“Offshore wind has arrived. To bring its full benefits to market, we need to go big and go deep,” said Stephanie McClellan, Ph.D., Chief of Strategy & Policy, TotalEnergies SBE US and Founder, Special Initiative on Offshore Wind. “TotalEnergies SBE US will accelerate development of US floating wind, and help states and the federal government meet their clean power goals."

Currently, TotalEnergies has over 6 GW of offshore wind in development around the globe, of which over 40% is comprised of floating offshore wind including over 2 GW of floating wind projects in South Korea. Simply Blue Group has more than 3.2 GW of offshore wind in development off Ireland and the UK.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.