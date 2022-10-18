2H and Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult develop floating offshore wind inter-array power cable qualification framework

2H, an independent advanced systems engineering specialist, has developed a floating offshore wind dynamic inter-array cable system qualification framework in collaboration with ORE Catapult on behalf of the Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence. The technology qualification framework will underpin a dynamic cable systems technology development and qualification programme that was launched by the Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence at the Floating Wind 2022 Conference in Aberdeen. The scope of the framework includes dynamic power cables themselves, up to 132 kV, as well as ancillary components such as electrical quick connectors, bend restrictors and cable protection systems.

Much of the technology proposed for floating offshore wind has evolved or been adapted from that used in the fixed wind and oil and gas sectors. Power cabling and ancillary equipment are already areas of deep knowledge and strength for the UK supply chain; however, the transition from static to dynamic cables and low voltage to medium and high voltages is moving the industry beyond currently qualified technologies. This has created the need for a robust qualification programme to assess, benchmark and support the development of dynamic cabling systems.

2H is using its experience with the mechanical and electrical qualification requirements from CIGRE and IEC, and other best industry practices from API, ISO and DNV to develop a structured framework. The output of this programme will benefit not only new companies entering the UK supply chain but also established cable vendors, ancillary equipment vendors and test houses by providing clear guidance on the steps required to qualify inter-array power cable components for floating wind applications.

“With our knowledge and experience in the system qualification and design of floating offshore wind dynamic cable systems, we are well placed to support ORE Catapult and its partners,” said Luiza Ferreira, Project Manager for 2H from Aberdeen, UK. “This is an important technology qualification programme that will help the supply chain in the UK and internationally prepare to deliver ScotWind and other floating wind developments.”

Will Brindley from ORE Catapult added: “The development of the qualification framework is an important step in supporting ORE Catapult and our partners’ future technology development and qualification programmes for offshore wind dynamic cable systems. Dynamic cables are complex and high-risk systems where targeted qualification has big impact on reducing overall floating wind project risk and cost. 2H were an ideal partner to support the work.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.



The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.