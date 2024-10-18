ABL completes marine engineering scope on the Yunlin offshore wind farm

ABL has completed its marine engineering scope to support the monopile foundation installation campaign for Taiwan’s 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm.

ABL supported the marine engineering for the transportation and installation (T&I) campaign of the monopile foundations of Yunneng Wind Power Co. Ltd, a consortium of Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company (EGCO Group) and Sojitz Corp. ABL Germany, based in Hamburg, was awarded the project and has been involved since 2022.

ABL’s scope of work included the provision of detailed engineering studies such as motions and transportation analyses, design of sea-fastening equipment, development of tow manuals, dynamic mooring analyses, vessel screening studies, and rigging/lift plan design verification to name a few. In addition, ABL provided technical due diligence services for the T&I procedures, as well as providing desktop marine assurance services.

“This project showcases the breadth of technical offering that we can bring to our clients, adding value across the delivery of a T&I campaign, from detailed engineering studies through to marine assurance activities. We are delighted to have been able to work on this important project,” said Tilo Klappenbach, Country Manager at ABL Germany.

This 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 – 17 km off the west coast of Taiwan, at water depths from 7 – 35 m. The offshore wind farm comprises 80 8 MW wind turbine generators, whose generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations, powering nearly 600 000 Taiwanese households with clean electricity.

