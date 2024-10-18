TÜV NORD certifies Chinese offshore wind turbine

Mingyang Smart Energy contracted TÜV NORD to certify one of the world's currently most powerful offshore wind turbine, the MySE18.X-260. At China Wind Power in Beijing, the partners celebrated the signature of the contract for type certification.

The certification according the internationally recognised standard IECRE OD501 covers the rotor-nacelle assembly (RNA). "With the new design, Mingyang is setting the benchmark on the international market for rated capacity and rotor diameter. We are looking forward to working with Mingyang on this ambitious project", stated Alexander Ohff, Executive Vice President of Renewables at TÜV NORD. The turbine, which is developed for international markets, is characterised by its high output of 18.X MW and a rotor diameter of 260 m.

With the type certification, TÜV NORD is verifying that the design and performance of the Mingyang turbine meet the demanding international standards and guidelines. This includes a detailed evaluation of the technical documentation, the analysis of the structural integrity and the mechanical systems, and the inspection of the electrical systems. In addition, the safety aspects of the turbine are thoroughly checked. At the same time, TÜV NORD inspects the manufacturing to evaluate whether the production of the main components and the final assembly of the hub and nacelle of the offshore wind turbine is in line with the design requirements and is ready for series production. The aim of the type certification is to ensure the reliability, safety and efficiency of the wind turbine.

