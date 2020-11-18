 Skip to main content
  4. Breman Machinery and KENC Engineering to design lifting tool

On 12 of November, leading marine contractor Van Oord awarded Breman Machinery and KENC Engineering with the assignment to design and build a casing lifting adapter (CLA). The lifting tool supports the installation of 190 pin piles at Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, France.

The CLA can handle 275 t and is designed to connect with the temporary casing used during drilling operations. It is equipped with redundant safety pin connections and can be operated remotely. The lifting tool includes a subsea IP camera to provide real-time images during fitting operations. In early February 2021 the CLA will be delivered to Van Oord.

Eric Buining, Manager Director at KENC: “This is a great award for KENC Engineering, we are delighted to have been selected by Van Oord to contribute with our expertise and look forward to a smooth and successful project!”

