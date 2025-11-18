Q ENERGY begins repowering project and adds to French onshore wind power

Q ENERGY has started the construction work on two onshore wind projects in the French Occitanie region.

Both projects are located in the municipality of Cuxac-Cabardès, where Q ENERGY already has a long history.

The first project will repower the old Cuxac wind farm, which was developed by Q ENERGY in 2006 and has now reached the end of its commercial life. Six new, significantly more efficient 150-metre-tall turbines will be installed at the same site, increasing capacity from 12 MW to 25 MW. Work on dismantling the old turbines started at the end of summer 2025.

In parallel with the repowering of the existing wind farm, Q ENERGY is adding four additional wind turbines of a similar size with a total capacity of 16 MW in the same municipality. All turbines are scheduled for commissioning in 2027. The ten facilities will produce enough electricity to supply over 45 000 people each year.

Jean-Paul Pin, Regional Wind Development Manager at Q ENERGY France, commented: “Working simultaneously on repowering and expanding a wind farm is undoubtedly the greatest sign of confidence that a region can show us. It demonstrates genuine mutual understanding and recognition of our careful consideration of the region. With more than 25 years of experience, consultation, and local exchanges, we have built a solid foundation in the Aude department and, more broadly, in Occitanie.”

For Q ENERGY, the Cuxac project marks another step in the realisation of its steadily growing repowering pipeline. With more than 1 GW currently in development, the company is one of the pioneers and leading repowering experts in France.

