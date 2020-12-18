Northern Irish wind farm gets the go-ahead

Renewable energy company, RES, has received consent for Dunbeg South wind farm, near Limavady, Northern Ireland. The nine-turbine project will inject £7.8 million into the local economy through construction, and pay more than £14 million in business rates over its lifetime, contributing to a ‘Green Economic Recovery’ in the country’s Causeway Coast and Glens district.

Garth McGimpsey, RES’ Project Manager, said: “Causeway, Coast and Glens Borough Council has identified the energy sector as a key opportunity for attracting investment and Dunbeg South will help to deliver on this by providing significant economic benefit for the local area.

“It will also help us achieve the rapid energy transition required, with the electricity produced contributing to the ambitious interim target of 70% electricity from renewable energy by 2030, set by the Department for the Economy.”

The benefits of wind energy to Northern Ireland consumers are clear. A recent study by Baringa Partners has shown that renewable electricity from wind has delivered a payback of £4 to every consumer, every year, since the year 2000 – driving down wholesale costs and reducing fuel imports.

RES is an independent renewable energy company, active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, transmission and distribution. In its 39-year history, the company has delivered more than 18 GW of renewable energy projects across the globe.

