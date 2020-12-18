ODE awarded wind contract by Baltic Power

International engineering and technical services provider ODE, part of the DORIS Group, has been awarded a contract by Polish offshore wind farms developer Baltic Power (part of ORLEN Capital Group) to undertake the initial technical design and building permit design for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

The development of this offshore wind farm is one of PKN ORLEN’s key projects and is aligned with its strategic vision to invest in low- and zero-carbon generating resources. The project is being run through PKN’s subsidiary Baltic Power sp. z o.o. which holds a licence to construct wind farms in the Baltic Sea with an aggregate capacity of up to 1.2 GW. The licence area, of approximately 131 km2, is located approximately 23 km north of the Polish coastline, and in an area near to Choczewo and Leba.

ODE will be supporting Baltic Power across multiple technical areas, including: technical designs of the offshore site, turbines layout, energy production calculations, budget and schedule of the project and supporting analysis. The offshore site comprises of all infrastructure within the boundaries of the offshore site which include WTG, WTG foundations, inter-array cables and the offshore substation platform.

This contract will be executed from ODE’s London (Wimbledon) headquarters with local technical support in both Warsaw and Gdansk and with strong support of local Polish contractors and design offices, as requested by PKN ORLEN in the procurement process.

Work is due to start under the contract almost immediately with the goal to start its construction in 2024.

