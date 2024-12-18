European Energy receives construction permit for Jammerland Bugt

European Energy has received the construction permit for the Jammerland Bugt offshore park by the Danish Energy Agency. The project is located in the Bay of Jammerland bordered by the municipality of Kalundborg in Denmark. The project will have a capacity of 240 MW.

European Energy is the sole developer of the Jammerland Bugt project.

The offshore park is planned to begin operation in 2029. The total amount of electricity generated from the offshore park is expected to be equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 240 000 European households.

“Getting the construction permit for Jammerland Bugt is a tremendous achievement for our company. We’ve been working for around 10 years on this project, and we are delighted that we can now start the process of finally being able to develop the park”, said Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy.

The offshore wind park has support from the local population according to a MEGAFON survey in the nearby municipality of Kalundborg, where a 2022 survey found 59% of the residents in the municipal supporting the project. Furthermore a workshop organised by Kalundborg municipality concluded that citizens recommended that the Bay of Jammerland was the most optimal location nearby the municipality to have renewable energy production.

“There has been a lot dialogue between us and the local community around this project. This is a dialogue that we will continue after the construction permit, where we will be keen on explaining more of the project to the local community”, added Andreas Karhula Lauridsen, VP and Head of Offshore at European energy.

European Energy recently got the construction permit for another offshore park in Denmark, Lillebaelt Syd.

Earlier in 2024, European Energy and the energy company TotalEnergies signed an agreement to develop offshore wind projects in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. As part of the agreement, TotalEnergies will become the majority owner of both the Jammerland Bugt and Lillebaelt Syd projects.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.