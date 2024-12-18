RWE advances onshore wind farm projects in Scotland

RWE is making positive progress in the construction of three onshore wind projects in Scotland, creating and supporting local jobs while unlocking millions in future community benefit investments.

Together, the three RWE-owned projects – Enoch Hill, Camster II, and Strathy Wood – will have a total installed generation capacity of 168 MW, helping bolster Scotland’s progress towards net zero, and reinforcing RWE’s position as a trusted and reliable partner for the country's clean power aspirations.

Collectively, the three projects represent a further, significant investment by RWE into new renewable generation capacity for Scotland, part of its broader ambition to invest €8billion net into new UK energy infrastructure.

At Camster II onshore wind farm, a 36 MW extension to RWE’s operational Camster wind farm in Caithness, all 10 turbines from Vestas-Celtic Wind Technology Ltd, are now complete, alongside other civil works and electrical infrastructure. Final road capping and borrow pit reinstatement is underway with electricity generation expected during 2025, following grid connection. Civil engineering works are being carried out by Farrans Construction Ltd, and electrical systems works by Power Systems UK.

Enoch Hill onshore wind farm, 69.6 MW, East Ayrshire, has already completed most of the major civils works, and remains on target to complete installation of all 15 Nordex turbines in early 2025. Energisation to the National Grid is expected in June 2025, when the project will come online with the potential to provide electricity equal to over 67 000 typical UK homes. Principle Contractor is Farrans Construction Ltd and Nordex UK Ltd as wind turbine generator supplier.

Finally, the 63 MW Strathy Wood onshore wind farm, RWE’s latest project to begin construction, and which is located in Caithness, began installation of the first foundations this month, with the aim of achieving a target operational date of October 2026. RJ McLeod Ltd has been awarded Civil Balance of Plant contract, with Nordex UK again providing turbines.

Tim James, RWE Head of Construction UK & Ireland, said: “We are making excellent headway in building these important onshore wind projects, working closely with our valued local contractors. These efforts not only play a key role in helping power Scotland's journey towards net zero, but also help boost local economies, offering job opportunities and future community investments in the regions we serve. We are committed to investing £25 million through flexible community benefits packages over the lifetime of these three projects, as well as providing new job roles, including apprenticeships and site managers, across Scotland.”

RWE’s £25 million community benefit funds linked to the three projects in construction will be in addition to its existing commitment to support Scottish communities to the tune of £17 million from its onshore wind farms which are already in operation.

The funding supports initiatives such as community buildings, education and training grants, community transport, tourism, and youth initiatives. A notable success story is the Caithness wind farms Education and Training Fund, supported by RWE’s Camster wind farm fund. The fund empowered local resident Megan Love to establish a business, culminating in her winning the Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award by the Caithness Chamber of Commerce.

