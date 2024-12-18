Vestas wins order for German wind project

Vestas has announced that it has acquired a service agreement to supply 62 MW of wind turbine orders for Meridian Windpark Günstedt GmbH & Co. KG in Germany.

In the EMEA region the Günstedt project has agreed to receive 10 V162-6.2 MW turbines as part of a 20 year AOM 5000 service agreement.

Delivery of the turbines has been planned for the 3Q26 with the initial commissioning start-up date scheduled for 1Q27.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

