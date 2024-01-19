Ørsted takes FID on Farranrory onshore wind farm

Ørsted has taken final investment decision (FID) on Farranrory onshore wind farm in Tipperary, the company’s 22nd wind farm in Ireland.

The wind farm, which will consist of nine wind turbines and have the capacity to generate 43.2 MW of green electricity, is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2026. This will bring Ørsted’s operational capacity across solar power and onshore wind in Ireland and Northern Ireland to over 500 MW.

The FID follows the project’s successful bid under the Irish Government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme 3 (RESS 3) auction in September 2023. The RESS 3 auction had an average strike price of €100.47/MWh,?which is consistent with similar regimes in other European markets. RESS 3 also awarded a contract to Garreenleen Solar Farm in Carlow, which last month became Ørsted’s first Irish solar project to achieve FID to commence construction.

Kieran White, Senior Vice President of Onshore in Region Europe at Ørsted, said:? “Wind energy plays a pivotal role in the transition to renewable energy, and we’re proud to confirm that we’ll invest in our 22nd Irish wind farm.”

“Our FID is testament to our commitment to providing green energy to the Irish grid, driving down the cost of electricity for consumers, and contributing to Ireland’s overall energy independence. Pending grid connection, we look forward to seeing the wind farm in commercial operation by summer 2026,” he added.

The energy produced by Farranrory onshore wind farm will be enough power the equivalent of Irish 25 000 homes with renewable electricity. With today’s investment decision, the project will also install the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the wind farm connecting to the grid.

