JERA Nex bp acquires EnBW’s stake in the Mona offshore wind farm

JERA Nex bp is acquiring EnBW’s stake in the Mona offshore wind farm and has signed a lease agreement with The Crown Estate for the project, marking an important milestone for the company and for the UK’s offshore wind ambitions.

This is a significant step towards final investment decision for the project which, once operational, could deliver up 1.5 GW of clean energy to the UK. As Mona advances, the project has the potential to unlock new jobs, grow the UK supply chain, and bring economic benefits to coastal communities in Wales and across the UK.

Nathalie Oosterlinck, CEO of JERA Nex bp, added: “Proceeding with the Mona offshore wind farm underscores JERA Nex bp’s plans to support the UK’s energy security and net zero goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership with The Crown Estate, stakeholders and others to bring this nationally significant project to fruition.”

Amid current market conditions, JERA Nex bp has decided not to proceed with the agreement for lease for the Morgan offshore wind project. JERA Nex bp and EnBW will work with stakeholders to manage the implications of this decision and conclude project activities carefully and respectfully.

JERA Nex bp is focused on disciplined, value-accretive projects with the strongest pathway to delivery, such as Mona. Headquartered in the UK, the company entered the market in August 2025 as a dedicated end-to-end platform with the resources, capabilities, and resilience to deliver offshore wind energy at scale.

