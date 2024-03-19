RWE to support Spanish floating offshore wind hub

RWE has joined forces with the Port Authority of A Coruña to facilitate the scaling-up of the port capacity in support of the Spanish Government’s floating wind targets. Spain calls for the deployment of 3 GW of floating offshore wind capacity by 2030 and plans to carry out its first auction, in the Canary region this year.

Working together under a Letter of Support the partners will investigate the potential for transforming infrastructure at the Port of Coruña, in northwest Spain, into a logistic hub for the marshalling, assembly and deployment of major components for commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects. An early development of port capacity will ensure that Spain is well placed to maximise the potential of the floating offshore wind industry in Spain, Portugal and even at a wider European level. This collaboration demonstrates a clear commitment to share knowledge and expertise, in support of broader industrial growth in Spain.

“We are proud that RWE, one of the world leading companies in offshore wind, supports us in our development to become a world-class logistical hub for floating offshore wind. Located on the main international maritime routes our deep-water port is suitable for the marshalling, assembly and deployment of main components, like floating substructures and mooring systems. We are well positioned to cover the future needs of the growing floating wind industry,” said Martín Fernández Prado, Executive Chairman at Port Authority of A Coruña.

“Port capacity and a sustainable supply chain industry are key to the deployment of commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects. That is why we support the Port of Coruña in its ambition to become a logistic hub for floating wind projects off the Spanish coast and beyond. Already today key components for European wind projects come from Spain – making the wind energy a key sector of the country’s economy, creating chances for investment, regional and national growth, and skilled jobs. Floating wind will further strength this position,” commented Marta Carroza Diaz, Head of Floating Wind Industrialisation & Engineering, RWE Offshore Wind.

