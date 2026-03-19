Nordex Group receives orders totalling 54 MW from Prowind in Germany

The project developer, Prowind from Osnabrück, has placed two orders with the Nordex Group in Germany.

The orders include a total of eight N175/6.X turbines with a total capacity of 54.4 MW. The contracts also include a Premium Service maintenance agreement for the turbines over a period of 20 years, ensuring consistently high availability and performance throughout their operational lifetime.

The Nordex Group will supply six wind turbines for the Hogenset wind farm and two additional turbines for the Füchtorf project. The Hogenset site is located in Lower Saxony, while the Füchtorf project extends across Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. All turbines will be installed on hybrid towers with a hub height of 179 m by the end of 2027.

The current orders build on the existing collaboration between the two companies. In 2025, Prowind had already ordered seven N175/6.X turbines for two projects in Lower Saxony from the Nordex Group.

Johannes Busmann, Managing Director of Prowind, commented: “With these projects, we are once again relying on state-of-the-art technology and sustainable profitability. At Prowind, we plan, develop, and operate wind farms with the consistent goal of maximising energy yields and creating long-term value for investors and regional energy supply.”

Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group, added: “The renewed orders from Prowind are a testament to the trust placed in us and the excellent current collaboration. They also clearly highlight how strongly the German market is developing towards high-performance turbines with tall hub heights. With the N175/6.X, we are addressing exactly these requirements: high energy yields even at complex sites, efficient land use, and good profitability over the entire lifecycle. The fact that a growing share of our new orders in Germany is for this platform confirms the relevance of our technology approach and our close co-operation with experienced project developers like Prowind.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!