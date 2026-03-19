Tree C Technology to develop training simulator for Jan De Nul
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
Energy Global,
Tree C Technology will be developing a training simulator for Fleeming Jenkin, the world’s largest cable-laying vessel from Jan De Nul. Building on the success of the company’s fall pipe vessel simulator, this time it is collaborating on an even bigger scale. The simulator allows inexperienced crew members to become familiar with the equipment, practice procedures, and get to know the vessel’s actual control systems, all before going offshore. An integrated control system that mimics the onboard experience, combined with full physics-based simulation, will provide operators with a highly realistic training environment.
Jan De Nul is aiming to take full advantage of Tree C’s Simulator Framework, with plans to expand their simulator with additional vessels in the future. The goal is to create a flexible, long-term training platform.
About Fleeming Jenkin:
- Installs subsea cables for renewable energy.
- 215 m long with three cable carousel.
- Cable-carrying capacity: 28 000 t.
- Two fibre optic tanks, three 50 t tensioners.
- Lays up to five cables simultaneously.
- Operates in ultra-deep waters up to 3000 m.
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Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/19032026/tree-c-technology-to-develop-training-simulator-for-jan-de-nul/
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