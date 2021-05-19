Ørsted, JWD, and Eurus team up for Japanese offshore wind auction

Ørsted, Japan Wind Development Co. (JWD) and Eurus Energy have formed a partnership with the aim of jointly developing offshore wind projects in the Akita Prefecture, Japan. The three companies have been developing two designated offshore wind sites under Japan's Offshore Renewable Energy Act of 2018, both of which are located off the coast of Akita: The Noshiro/Mitane/Oga Offshore Wind Farm and the Yurihonjo Offshore Wind Farm. Both projects are currently progressing with the necessary permitting. The consortium is fully prepared to participate in Japan's upcoming offshore wind auction round which closes on 27 May 2021.

The partnership combines market-leading strengths in global offshore wind with a strong local renewable development footprint. JWD brings deep knowledge of the Japanese power market and supply chain as well as a strong track record in onshore wind in Japan; Ørsted has unparalleled experience in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms world-wide; and Eurus Energy has for decades been one of the leading onshore wind companies in Japan with a strong development and operational track record in the Akita Prefecture.

Matthias Bausenwein, President of Region Asia-Pacific at Ørsted, says "As a strategic market for Ørsted, Japan has great potential and optimal conditions to develop offshore wind. We are excited to further expand our footprint in the country and assist in developing renewable energy through our partnership with JWD and Eurus in the Akita Prefecture. Ørsted has a unique opportunity and obligation to be a catalyst for the green transformation in Japan and can be a key player in realising the cost-down journey for offshore wind in Japan."

Masayuki Tsukawaki, JWD's President and CEO, says: "We are excited to partner with Ørsted and Eurus Energy in both of the designated areas of the Akita Prefecture where we have been pursuing the opportunities of offshore wind farm development for many years. By leveraging each company's long-standing experience and knowledge, working together with local stakeholders, we believe we can build the first large scale offshore wind farms in Akita successfully and further contribute to the growth of the offshore wind power industry as well as to the development of a sustainable society in Japan."

Hideyuki Inazumi, Eurus' President and CEO, says: "To realise our carbon neutral objectives, Eurus is looking forward to utilising our long-term experience and know-how of the wind power business in response to the widening expectation of offshore wind development through public and private sector collaboration. In working with Ørsted and JWD, Eurus is also looking forward to contributing to the realisation of a sustainable society and long-term growth through local employment as well as co-existence and co-prosperity with local stakeholders."

The Noshiro and Yurihonjo offshore wind sites have been matured by JWD since 2017, conducting site investigations including wind measurements, seabed surveys, and environmental impact assessments. The wind turbines for both wind farms will be installed on bottom-fixed foundations.

Japan has outlined a 30 - 45 GW offshore wind ambition by 2040 and plans to execute offshore wind auctions every year. Japan's west coast is expected to host up to 5 GW offshore wind by 2030, and 9 GW by 2040. The grid capacity is 415 MW for Noshiro City, Mitane Town, and Oga City, and 730 MW for Yurihonjo City, as stated in the auction guidelines.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.