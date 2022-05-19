Fulcrum3D partners with Capital City Renewables

Australian cleantech company Fulcrum3D is continuing its rapid expansion into the US market by partnering with Capital City Renewables as its first authorised reseller in the country. Fulcrum3D will supply Capital City Renewables with rugged and cost-effective SODAR remote sensing technology, complimenting Capital City Renewables’ met mast offerings.

Becoming more accessible to customers across the US and Canada, Fulcrum3D’s SODARs will provide real-time environmental wind data accessible through Fulcrum3D’s online FlightDECK service.

Dr Colin Bonner, Fulcrum3D Managing Director and Co-Founder, said: “Partnering with Capital City Renewables is an exciting step in our US office’s growth and working towards using more of our SODAR units on more North American projects.”

“In Capital City Renewables, we have found a partner with the same dedication to advanced products and measurement which make meaningful contributions to the development of clean energy projects,” he stated.

“We are excited to work with Capital City Renewables to continue to plug the growing gap of cost-effective and reliable wind remote sensing options through our US office.”

Kiril Lozanov, Capital City Renewables CEO, said: “With other SODAR options phasing out of the market, our customers continue to want reliable remote sensing without being forced to adopt LIDAR at a much greater cost to their project. There is a tremendous gap growing for cost-effective, accurate, and reliable remote sensing. Capital City Renewables is excited to be the first US reseller to fill this gap with Fulcrum3D’s SODAR.”

He continued: “Fulcrum3D’s SODAR units are tried and tested in the Australian outback, across the Asia-Pacific, and are currently deployed in several US states. They provide rugged, relocatable, and reliable technology, which our customers are desperate for.”

“Offering access to real-time and remote sensing with advanced frequency tuning, which allows for echo mitigation and higher data recovery, is a game-changer for Capital City Renewables and will be for many of our customers.”

Trailer-based for re-deployable mobility while onsite, Fulcrum3D’s SODAR units provide wind data for up to 200 m throughout all stages of the wind resource campaign, including greenfield assessment, met tower co-location, and standalone deployment. Capital City Renewables offers the Fulcrum3D SODAR for sale or rental and support for all stages of field deployment, from transport to site, installation, maintenance, relocation, and data collection via FlightDECK.

