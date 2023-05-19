Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, has announced an order for the development of a 69 MW wind power project for the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company. Suzlon will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located at Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

This is the fourth order of the larger wind turbine model from the new 3 MW series – the $144 – $140 million is part of the agreement wherein Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and project supervision and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said: “At Suzlon, we take great pride that a leading Nordic Energy company with a proven global track record in renewable energy has placed their trust in Suzlon for their first wind energy project outside of Europe. This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. Targeting the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, this order will help in expanding the reach of renewable energy to more Indian industries, driving them toward their net-zero targets. Suzlon is committed to leading India's renewable energy vision by providing solutions that combine proven technology with world-class service offerings. Together with our customers and our valued partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and drive meaningful progress towards a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous tomorrow for all.”





