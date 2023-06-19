The largest offshore jack-up installation vessel ever built, Voltaire, has just arrived in the port of Able Seaton, the UK. Voltaire of Jan De Nul Group was delivered in the 4Q22. Since then, she has been undertaking final preparations for her very first assignment: the construction of the Dogger Bank wind farm phases A, B, and C.

In total, the vessel will be responsible to install 277 units, making the combination of these three wind farm phases the largest offshore production facility in the world. Voltaire will sail out in early July to install the very first GE Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank wind farm is being built off the east coast of England in three 1.2 GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C. It is a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%). SSE Renewables is leading on the development and construction of Dogger Bank wind farm, and Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years. Once completed in 2026, it will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

In 2H20, Dogger Bank wind farm and Jan De Nul Group announced the signing of the final contract for the transport and installation of the GE Haliade-X offshore wind turbines at Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, 130 km off the Yorkshire coast. By 2H21, the signing of the final contract for the transport and installation of 87 GE Haliade-X 14 MW offshore wind turbines for Dogger Bank C followed, 200 km off the Yorkshire coast.

“As offshore wind technology grows in scale and power, the industry needs stronger vessels that are capable of meeting these engineering challenges. With its lifting capacity of more than 3000 and ultra-low emissions design, we can’t wait to see this next generation vessel take on the challenge of installing some of the world’s largest and most powerful turbines, as we head towards first power for Dogger Bank A this summer,” said Olly Cass, Project Director, Dogger Bank wind farm.

“Dogger Bank Wind Farm is exactly the type of project we had in mind when we took the decision to build our Voltaire. The scale and characteristics of the offshore Dogger Bank turbines offer the perfect challenge for this next generation state-of-the art jack-up installation vessel. We are excited to continue our contribution to the energy transition together with industry leaders SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn by installing the offshore wind turbines at Dogger Bank A, B and C in the most efficient and clean manner possible,” commented Jan Van Impre, Manager, Jan De Nul Offshore Renewables.

When complete, Dogger Bank will generate enough energy to power up to 6 million UK homes every year.

Voltaire is the first seaworthy installation vessel to be an ultra-low emission vessel. Named after the pioneering European Enlightenment philosopher, it has a lifting capacity of 3200 t. The vessel is fitted with an exhaust filtering system by means of a selective catalytic reduction system and a diesel particulate filter, making her the very first seagoing installation vessel of her kind to be an ultra-low emission vessel (ULEv), moreover Stage V-certified.

