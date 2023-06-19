Vestas has received a 139 MW order to repower a project owned by Vitol in Pennsylvania, USA. The order consists of 68 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines delivered in 2.05 MW operating mode, which will replace the site’s current Senvion MM92-2.05 MW wind turbine.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“We are pleased to build upon our strong partnership with Vitol to successfully repower wind projects across the US. This project is another example of collaboration between Vestas and Vitol to extend the production lifespan of aging fleets with customised solutions for specific site conditions utilising Vestas’ proven technology,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.

“Vitol will continue to invest in renewables across the US. Across all our assets, we believe in optimising performance through investment and improvement. We are pleased to be working with Vestas on another repowering project,” added Andrew de Pass, Head of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, Vitol Inc.

Turbine delivery begins the 2H24, with commissioning scheduled for the 4H24.

