Energinet ready for power from Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm

Energinet has completed construction activities at the Thor offshore wind farm off Nissum Fjord, Denmark.

The construction work has been underway for just over two years and has been completed on time.

This milestone marks a big step on the road to the green transition for Denmark. Energinet’s part of the Thor project is complete and means that green electricity for 1 million households can be fed into the electricity grid.

This is one of Denmark’s largest under-drilling contracts and 30 km of 220 kV power cables are ready for operation.

Energinet’s task was to establish the technical facilities so that the green electricity from the future offshore wind farm can come from the collection point near the coast and into the national electricity transmission grid – and from there on to Danish electricity consumers and customers abroad.

The offshore wind farm being built in the North Sea by Germany energy company, RWE, will have a capacity of approximately 1000 MW. This means it can cover the consumption of up to 1 million households with green electricity. It is Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date.

Søren Dupont Kristensen, CEO at Energinet, responded: “In Energinet, we are now ready with our part of the project, so that we can help the green electricity out into the country. This will happen through our station in Idomlund and out onto the high-voltage grid to consumers in both Denmark and our neighbouring countries. It is a huge milestone that we have been looking forward to. The project is a good step on the road towards the green transition that we are working on in Denmark.”

Martin Hinrichsen, Chief Project Manager at Energinet, added: “Electricity infrastructure may not always be such a viable part of the green transition. The cables are also buried in the ground between Volder Mark and Idomlund, which is a new, large hub in the high-voltage grid – but electricity connections are absolutely crucial for us to create an electricity system with more renewable energy and transport, for example, electricity produced at sea around the country.”

The project is one of Denmark’s largest underground drilling contracts. Due to environmental requirements, seven out of the 30 km of cable had to be established via controlled underground drilling, instead of buried cables in the ground. Since there are two cable systems with three cables in each, a total of just over 42 km of pipes have been drilled into the Jutland soil, distributed over a total of 264 individual drillings of varying lengths. The rest of the cable system is buried in the ground in the typical way.

The expectation is that the first of a total of 72 wind turbines at Thor offshore wind farm can begin delivering electricity 2026. RWE should have the entire park up and running by the end of 2027.

