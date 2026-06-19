RWE inaugurates three new wind farms in France

RWE has officially inaugurated three new wind farms located in the Hauts-de-France and Grand Est regions: the Chemin de Châlons wind farm (Marne department), the Catillon-Fumechon wind farm (Oise department), and the Catésis wind farm (Nord department).

With a combined capacity of 68.8 MW, all three facilities are equipped with Siemens SG132 turbines rated at just over 3 MW each, and together they will generate enough renewable electricity to meet the annual needs of around 38 000 households.

Developed from 2015 and 2016, depending on the project, these wind farms reflect RWE’s commitment to supporting the energy transition in local communities. Built between 2023 and 2025, they were progressively commissioned between 2023 and 2026, ahead of their official inauguration in 2026.

In the Marne department, the Chemin de Châlons wind farm is located across the municipalities of Songy, Saint-Martin-aux-Champs, and Cheppes-la-Prairie. Built in two successive phases, it comprises six turbines with a total capacity of 18 MW and will supply nearly 7600 households with renewable electricity.

In the Oise department, the Catillon-Fumechon wind farm comprises six Siemens SG132 turbines with a unit capacity of 3.6 MW, for a total installed capacity of 21.6 MW. Commissioned in 2025, it will cover the electricity needs of approximately 12 600 households.

In the Nord department, the Catésis wind farm, located across the municipalities of Troisvilles and Reumont, consists of eight Siemens SG132 turbines rated at 3.65 MW each. With an installed capacity of 29.2 MW, it is the largest of the three projects and will supply electricity to around 18 000 households.

Julia Bastide, Country Chairman of RWE Renouvelables France, commented: “The successive commissioning and inauguration of these wind farms demonstrate the strength of our project portfolio and the ability of our French teams to manage multiple projects simultaneously. I extend my warmest thanks to RWE’s teams, our partners, and the elected representatives and residents of these communities. These projects will supply nearly 40 000 households with green electricity, while also supporting local initiatives through our endowment fund, established in 2025 in the municipalities of Catillon-Fumechon, Troisvilles, and Reumont.”

Alongside the commissioning of these new assets, RWE’s endowment fund is committing tangible resources to benefit the communities neighbouring the Catillon-Fumechon and Catésis wind farms. Funded at a rate of €2000 per installed megawatt per year, the fund supports public interest projects each year, led by local associations, in the areas of biodiversity, heritage, energy transition, and climate awareness.

These inaugurations further strengthen RWE’s presence in the French renewable energy market. With one of the largest portfolios of onshore wind and solar projects in the sector, RWE continues to invest in support of the decarbonisation of France’s energy system and the achievement of the country’s energy transition targets.

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